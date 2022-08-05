Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

Christopher Bartley, 48, is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three...
Christopher Bartley, 48, is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.

Bartley was charged with harboring a runaway juvenile, false impersonation of a peace officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said Bartley had told the girl that he was a former Tulsa police officer and current U.S. Marshal, neither of which were true.

He bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest, police said.

At the end of June, Bartley was found a second time with the same 16-year-old girl. She was returned home to her family. Police did not clarify if Bartley faced charges for that incident.

On July 28, Bartley was caught for a third time with the same 16-year-old girl, but this time, the two were found in California.

The situation unfolded when Bartley contacted the Newport Beach Police Department asking about homeless outreach programs. When officers met with him, they became suspicious of the situation. They found the 16-year-old girl with Bartley and discovered that Bartley had warrants in Oklahoma from a missing court date.

Police said Bartley was arrested in California and charged with harboring a juvenile runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and sex crimes involving a minor.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail records, Bartley is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.

Tulsa police said Bartley will be extradited back to Oklahoma soon. The teen girl was placed in protective custody in California and will be reunited with her family again.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of adoptions.
Greenbrier County Animal Shelter at critical capacity
Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl surpasses $100K in donations to McDowell County
Shady Spring Football
Shady Spring brings size and youth coming off playoff run

Latest News

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought
Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car