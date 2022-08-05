Long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry collection heading to auction

A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.
A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.(Kruse GWS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans know Elvis loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings.

However, for years, much of the famous jewelry from the King of Rock’ n’ Roll was considered lost.

Now, after almost a ten-year search, some of the pieces are found.

A California auction house tracked down dozens of Presley’s jewels which the singer gifted to his manager.

The jewels join the auction alongside other Elvis-related memorabilia. Many items are available for hundreds of dollars, with some even with price tags in the thousands.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, is helping to curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of adoptions.
Greenbrier County Animal Shelter at critical capacity
Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl surpasses $100K in donations to McDowell County
Shady Spring Football
Shady Spring brings size and youth coming off playoff run

Latest News

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought
Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car