Localized flooding is possible through the weekend

Rounds of rain and storms will move through today and into the weekend
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING AS ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS COULD LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until Sunday evening for parts of the region.
A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until Sunday evening for parts of the region.(WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop today, mainly during the afternoon hours. Some storms could produce torrential downpours which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorm are expected to develop today, mainly during the afternoon...
Scattered showers and thunderstorm are expected to develop today, mainly during the afternoon hours.(WVVA WEATHER)
The entire region is under a slight (2/4) risk for excessive rainfall today.
The entire region is under a slight (2/4) risk for excessive rainfall today.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly during the evening hours. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with lows in the 60s for most.

On and off showers and storms are possible tonight.
On and off showers and storms are possible tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall once again leading to the threat for some localized flooding issues. Highs are expected to top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through this weekend.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will approach our area early next week bringing more showers and storms to the region. As of now, the front looks to move through mid-week next week which will eventually bring drier conditions and cooler temperatures after it passes. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

Latest News

Full Forecast (8/5)
Full Forecast (8/5)
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Rain will be mostly hit or miss through the evening.
Hit or miss rain continues overnight with more widespread showers and storms this weekend.
Full Forecast (8/4)
Full Forecast (8/4)