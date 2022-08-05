Localized flooding is possible through the weekend

A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING AS ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS COULD LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop today, mainly during the afternoon hours. Some storms could produce torrential downpours which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

The entire region is under a slight (2/4) risk for excessive rainfall today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly during the evening hours. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with lows in the 60s for most.

On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall once again leading to the threat for some localized flooding issues. Highs are expected to top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

A cold front will approach our area early next week bringing more showers and storms to the region. As of now, the front looks to move through mid-week next week which will eventually bring drier conditions and cooler temperatures after it passes. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

