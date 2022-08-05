Library’s goal: One million minutes of reading

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Public Library (TCPL) is keeping tabs on how much the community is reading this summer.

TCPL is hoping to accumulate one million minutes of reading, and all age groups are welcome to participate.

Lisa Tyson, Youth Services Librarian at TCPL, says, “Audio books are a great way to improve literacy because the comprehension that goes along with it is so important, and everyone loves to hear a story.”

Tyson also says that right now the town is at just more than five hundred thousand minutes.

The program is set to last through August, and you can log your progress on the TCPL website.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.