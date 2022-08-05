GRAPHIC: Man accused of beating a dog in video faces animal cruelty charge

Nicholas Prince is facing an animal cruelty charge for beating a dog, authorities say. (Source: WEEK)
By Paige Blanzy, Howard Packowitz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - A man in Illinois has turned himself in after a video surfaced that reportedly showed him beating a dog at a home last month.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office described the video as disturbing, showing a man, later identified as Nicholas Prince, throwing a dog against a wall and punching the animal several times.

“In this county, if you abuse an animal, you are absolutely going to jail,” Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said.

According to authorities, Prince has been booked into jail on a charge of animal cruelty.

“I am proud to say due to the hard work of our deputies and detectives, this individual is in jail,” Watkins said.

Detectives reported they believe the incident happened on July 5 at a home in Dunlap, Illinois.

Watkins said Prince turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff, the dog involved is doing great after the incident and is currently with the Peoria County Animal Protective Services.

