City of Princeton welcomes two new businesses

By Ben Schwartz and Alivia Colon
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton welcomed two new businesses in July just down the street from each other.

Denim and Lace, located on Mercer St., looks to offer new and used clothes and shoes for adults and children. The store’s owner said her location, along with support from other local business owners, made the process of opening up easier than expected.

“It’s amazing, really,” said Heather Mitchell, owner of Denim and Lace. “The support that you have from every business through here is great.”

Mitchell added with a school just around the corner, she hopes to provide customers with a variety of quality options at an affordable cost.

Down the street on Stafford Dr., Simple Pix Selfie opened up last month as well. The selfie museum of-sorts offers a range of props and 19 different backdrops for their customers’ selfie needs.

Sessions start at $15 an hour, and according to the studio’s owner, the possibilities are endless.

“It’s meant to be fun,” said Joshua Fowler, owner of Simple Pix Selfie. “They interact, they can play, we have different prompts that they can use for photographs. It’s just pure enjoyment.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

Latest News

Princeton latest business openings
Princeton latest business openings
Millions of Minutes
Library’s goal: One million minutes of reading
Before the rides and funnel cakes, the Tazewell County fair started as an ‘Agricultural Fair’...
Tazewell County Fair celebrates 150th birthday
The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of adoptions.
Greenbrier County Animal Shelter at critical capacity