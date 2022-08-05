City of Princeton welcomes two new businesses

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton welcomed two new businesses in July just down the street from each other.

Denim and Lace, located on Mercer St., looks to offer new and used clothes and shoes for adults and children. The store’s owner said her location, along with support from other local business owners, made the process of opening up easier than expected.

“It’s amazing, really,” said Heather Mitchell, owner of Denim and Lace. “The support that you have from every business through here is great.”

Mitchell added with a school just around the corner, she hopes to provide customers with a variety of quality options at an affordable cost.

Down the street on Stafford Dr., Simple Pix Selfie opened up last month as well. The selfie museum of-sorts offers a range of props and 19 different backdrops for their customers’ selfie needs.

Sessions start at $15 an hour, and according to the studio’s owner, the possibilities are endless.

“It’s meant to be fun,” said Joshua Fowler, owner of Simple Pix Selfie. “They interact, they can play, we have different prompts that they can use for photographs. It’s just pure enjoyment.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.