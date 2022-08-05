Bramwell hoping to honor historic church following collapse

Bramwell's Holy Trinity Episcopal Church collapsed in Nov. 2021.
Bramwell's Holy Trinity Episcopal Church collapsed in Nov. 2021.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bramwell Mayor Lou Stoker said on Friday that she hopes to turn the site of the town’s former Holy Trinity Episcopal Church into a park in the church’s honor.

The church collapsed in Nov. of 2021 after being unoccupied for nearly 20 years. It was originally built in 1893.

Now, Stoker said she would like to see a park built where the former church stood. Since its collapse, the town has preserved items like stained glass windows and pews, along with the church’s bell and other artifacts.

No plans are set in stone as of yet, but Stoker added a contractor is on-site and will help evaluate the town’s options.

