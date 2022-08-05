Barrel Bowl surpasses $100K in donations to McDowell County

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Barrel Bowl Golf Tournament between the Coal Diggers of Gary and the Maroon Wave of Welch is in its seventh year. On the gridiron this rivalry dates back to 1939, where the schools played for a barrel. The fundraiser is for Mount View High School athletics and deserving non-profit organizations in McDowell County.

“This year it’s the Welch and Gary fire departments and Abby’s Angels. The money we give to Abby’s Angels it will stay for the closets in McDowell County and Mount View athletics,” said Barrel Bowl President, Becky Riggins.

That way there’s no losers in this competition.

“The Welch team is 1-5-1 in this tournament but McDowell County is 7 and 0,” said former president and current board member, Sam Baker.

This year golfers from eight states helped raise about twenty thousand dollars, making their seven year total more than one hundred thousand dollars. To borrow a phrase, the memories created are priceless.

“We always say it’s like a big class reunion between Gary and Welch. That’s what you’ve got, you see your red shirts and your maroon shirts and everybody is here talking and having a good time,” said Riggins.

One of the biggest donations came from UniCare with a first time donation of thirty five hundred dollars.

“We felt like this was something that we wanted to do. All the money stays in McDowell County. Supports a lot of local organizations and that’s something that UniCare feels is very very important,” said UniCare Plan President, Tadd Haynes.

Barrel Bowl board members say they look forward to teeing off next year.

