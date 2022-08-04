Winner declared in Battle of the Bluefields fundraiser

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A winner has been declared in the inaugural Battle of the Bluefields car wash fundraiser.

The two schools took part in the friendly competition last month and the votes have been tallied making Bluefield the winner. Raising $1,950 compared to Graham’s $1,736. Cole Chevy donated $750 to graham and $1000 to Bluefield totaling $5,436 for both schools.

“The football game is a longtime standing event, kind of like the Superbowl of Bluefield. It’s something the whole community gets behind and it’s a friendly competition between the two Bluefields. It was just fun to be a part of that and raise a little money for the athletics departments,” said Leeanne Greene with Cole Chevrolet.

The money will be split 50-50 by each school’s football team and cheer-leading squad.

