Unsettled weather returns to the region

Rounds of rain and storms will move through our area in the coming days
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning we should stay dry with a mix of sun & clouds. We will grow more unsettled into the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches our region. During the heat of the day and into the early evening, we look to see off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Severe weather looks unlikely, but locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding issues, especially with the surplus of rain we’ve had over the past few weeks. We’ll otherwise be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.

We should stay dry this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and...
We should stay dry this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, rain will gradually taper giving way to some lingering clouds. Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s for most.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but most should dry up overnight.
Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but most should dry up overnight.(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks to bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature will top off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We are under a slight (2/5) risk for excessive rainfall tomorrow as torrential downpours could...
We are under a slight (2/5) risk for excessive rainfall tomorrow as torrential downpours could lead to some localized flooding issues.(WVVA WEATHER)

Off and on rain and storms will last through the weekend and into early next week. While severe storms are not likely, torrential rain could once again lead to rapid rises in creeks, streams, and rivers. Temperatures will be a bit cooler into the weekend thanks to the rain and cloud cover with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

A widespread 1-2" of rain is expected to fall over the next 7 days but locally higher amounts...
A widespread 1-2" of rain is expected to fall over the next 7 days but locally higher amounts are possible.(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

Latest News

Full Forecast (8/5)
Full Forecast (8/5)
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through this weekend.
Localized flooding is possible through the weekend
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Rain will be mostly hit or miss through the evening.
Hit or miss rain continues overnight with more widespread showers and storms this weekend.
Full Forecast (8/4)
Full Forecast (8/4)