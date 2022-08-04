Unsettled weather returns to the region

This morning we should stay dry with a mix of sun & clouds. We will grow more unsettled into the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches our region. During the heat of the day and into the early evening, we look to see off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Severe weather looks unlikely, but locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding issues, especially with the surplus of rain we’ve had over the past few weeks. We’ll otherwise be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.

We should stay dry this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, rain will gradually taper giving way to some lingering clouds. Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s for most.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but most should dry up overnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks to bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature will top off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We are under a slight (2/5) risk for excessive rainfall tomorrow as torrential downpours could lead to some localized flooding issues. (WVVA WEATHER)

Off and on rain and storms will last through the weekend and into early next week. While severe storms are not likely, torrential rain could once again lead to rapid rises in creeks, streams, and rivers. Temperatures will be a bit cooler into the weekend thanks to the rain and cloud cover with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

A widespread 1-2" of rain is expected to fall over the next 7 days but locally higher amounts are possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

