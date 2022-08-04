Tazewell County Fair celebrates 150th birthday

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Before the rides and funnel cakes, the Tazewell County Fair started as an ‘Agricultural Fair’ in 1872. Going into its 150th year in business, the fair is still sticking to its roots.

“It started in 1872 as an agricultural fair and continues as an agricultural fair. Although we have added many other facets to it, It still remains basically an agriculture fair.”

The fair was once widely regarded as one of America’s longest continuously running fairs. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ended that streak in 2020. Foster says fairgoers and planners alike were shocked at the cancellation of the fair.

“It was a total disappointment for a lot of folks because we had a lot of folks involved in planning the fair and putting it on. We were really devastated when we had to not have it.”

The fair made its comeback in 2021 with COVID-19 restrictions in place. This year marks 150 years of fun. the fair is celebrating by going back to the 19th century with special events and decorations.

“We’ll be decorating with quilts and different things that will depict the years that we’ve gone through all these years.”

Fair organizers now look forward to continuing the long-standing tradition for another 150 years.

