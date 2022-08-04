Tazewell County Fair celebrates 150th birthday

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Before the rides and funnel cakes, the Tazewell County Fair started as an ‘Agricultural Fair’ in 1872. Going into its 150th year in business, the fair is still sticking to its roots.

The fair was once widely regarded as one of America’s longest continuously running fairs. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ended that streak in 2020. Foster says fairgoers and planners alike were shocked at the cancellation of the fair.

The fair made its comeback in 2021 with COVID-19 restrictions in place. This year marks 150 years of fun. the fair is celebrating by going back to the 19th century with special events and decorations.

Fair organizers now look forward to continuing the long-standing tradition for another 150 years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bluefield Police responded to Wheeling Ave late Tuesday afternoon, after receiving multiple...
Bluefield police respond to drive-by shooting
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Clif Moore
Former State Delegate arrested for DUI

Latest News

The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of adoptions.
Greenbrier County Animal Shelter at critical capacity
Leeanne Green with Cole Chevrolet hands a check to Jim Bailey with Bluefield High School
Winner declared in Battle of the Bluefields fundraiser
Motorcycle at Ride 4 Ivy in 2021
Ride 4 Ivy: helping a child born with Spina bifida
School supplies.
Tips for back-to-school shopping, Virginia tax-free weekend Aug. 5-7