BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities have identified the skeletal remains that were found in Rhodell, WV.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the State Medical Examiner determined the remains belonged to William Bowen of Beckley.

Bowen was reported missing on July 10th, after he was last seen alive in Flat Top.

