Ronceverte’s American Heritage Music Hall to hold fundraiser Saturday

American Heritage Music Hall Inc
American Heritage Music Hall Inc(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, August 6, the American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte is holding a fundraising event.

The spaghetti dinner will kick off at 3 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward maintaining the music hall at Island Park. One member, Kay Shafer, says it’s important to ensure that family-friendly places like the music hall aren’t forgotten.

“There’s not many places around, and really this is the only one around here that’s local that we can go and have fun like that...we don’t have too many worries about anything, and it can be- it’s all ages. It can be for the little kids right on up to coming in in a wheelchair if you want to.”

The dinner is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Kids three and under can eat for free if they dine in. Carry-out options will also be available on Saturday.

The meal will include spaghetti with meat sauce, a slice of bread, salad, dessert and a drink. Orders can start being placed at noon on Saturday by calling 304-645-4667.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bluefield Police responded to Wheeling Ave late Tuesday afternoon, after receiving multiple...
Bluefield police respond to drive-by shooting
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Clif Moore
Former State Delegate arrested for DUI

Latest News

Before the rides and funnel cakes, the Tazewell County fair started as an ‘Agricultural Fair’...
Tazewell County Fair celebrates 150th birthday
The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of adoptions.
Greenbrier County Animal Shelter at critical capacity
Leeanne Green with Cole Chevrolet hands a check to Jim Bailey with Bluefield High School
Winner declared in Battle of the Bluefields fundraiser
Motorcycle at Ride 4 Ivy in 2021
Ride 4 Ivy: helping a child born with Spina bifida
School supplies.
Tips for back-to-school shopping, Virginia tax-free weekend Aug. 5-7