Ronceverte’s American Heritage Music Hall to hold fundraiser Saturday

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, August 6, the American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte is holding a fundraising event.

The spaghetti dinner will kick off at 3 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward maintaining the music hall at Island Park. One member, Kay Shafer, says it’s important to ensure that family-friendly places like the music hall aren’t forgotten.

“There’s not many places around, and really this is the only one around here that’s local that we can go and have fun like that...we don’t have too many worries about anything, and it can be- it’s all ages. It can be for the little kids right on up to coming in in a wheelchair if you want to.”

The dinner is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Kids three and under can eat for free if they dine in. Carry-out options will also be available on Saturday.

The meal will include spaghetti with meat sauce, a slice of bread, salad, dessert and a drink. Orders can start being placed at noon on Saturday by calling 304-645-4667.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.