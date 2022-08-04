Ride 4 Ivy: helping a child born with Spina bifida

Motorcycle at Ride 4 Ivy in 2021
Motorcycle at Ride 4 Ivy in 2021(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fundraiser for a good cause is happening Saturday August 6 at Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield. This is the second year of Ride 4 Ivy. Organizers are using the event to raise money for Ivy Gaines, a child born with Spina bifida. Ivy’s parents, Robert and Brittany Gaines recently moved to Philadelphia to be with their son while he gets treatment.

“Robbie was our pastor at church and he’s given so much to this community. We just wanted to help him in his efforts to pay these bills and stuff,” said organizer, David Orander.

Registration starts at 10 am and motorcycles or cars can register to help the family. The cost is 25 dollars and all proceeds go to the family. If you can’t make it to the event but would like to donate you can send money to the family’s venmo: @fourivygaines

