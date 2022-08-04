Renovations at WVU Tech’s Beckley campus make transition into college life easier for incoming, returning students

WVU Tech Beckley
WVU Tech Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - New renovations at the Beckley WVU Tech campus are making the transition into college less stressful for incoming and returning students.

Over the summer, the campuses’ Facilities Team re-did The Hub, which sits inside the Benedum Center on South Kanawha Street. The updates include new and easy-to-read branding, as well as colorful murals. The Hub is where students can receive help and information with financial aid, their account and more.

Executive Director of University Relations at WVU Tech Jen Wood says the project was completed as a way to take some stress off of students.

“We are very focused on serving our students at WVU Tech, but we wanted to make sure that it was as easy for them as possible,” she explained. “We have labeled the spaces...and rearranged some of the spaces on campus here at the Benedum Center to make it more easily accessible and more efficient for our students.”

Students can already be seen filing into their doors. Classes begin on Wednesday, August 17.

