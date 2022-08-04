Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say

Two parents in Ohio are facing child abuse charges after police say they tied up their child and left him bound for nearly 10 hours. (Source: WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie, Alexis Means and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Two parents in Ohio are facing child abuse charges after police say they tied up their child and left him bound for nearly 10 hours.

Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of endangering children – administering corporal punishment.

According to the affidavit, law enforcement officials responded to the Baymont Hotel in Northwood on July 22 for a check safety call.

Officials found a 12-year-old boy hog-tied in one of the hotel rooms where the family had been living. The affidavit said the boy “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoestrings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles” on the hotel room floor beside the bed.

Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of endangering children – administering corporal punishment.(Wood County Corrections)

Police said the boy was bound for approximately 9.5 hours, from about 3 a.m. until the time police arrived at 12:30 p.m.

The documents said the stepfather was in the room with the child when police arrived and told officers the boy was tied up because he “gets into things.” When the mother returned to their hotel room, she told police she knew the boy was tied up.

Officers said both parents told them they “normally” tie the boy up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to the affidavit.

Court documents said there were other children in the hotel room; a 6-year-old and a 14-year-old. Those children were not tied up.

A hotel employee said the stepfather worked at the hotel the family was living at.

Jason Sosnowicz’s bond was set at $75,000 and Tabetha Sosnowicz’s bond was set at $25,000. Both were ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Both are being held in the Wood County Jail and are due back in court on Thursday.

Wood County Children Services is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

