Local business owners offer parking to area truck drivers

By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local business owners, Gordon and Danny Lusk, are stepping in to help local truckers.

The owners of All-In-One Storage are allowing tractor trailers to be parked in two different locations.

Marketing manager, Carmen Hendrick tells us, “Gordon and Danny who own All-In-One Storage are always looking for opportunities to help people in the area. I think its a safer place for them, it’s more out of the way, and we do have spaces still available.”

Hendrick says the company really wanted to step up for our community.

For more information, you can call 304-800- 4524

