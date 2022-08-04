Hit or miss rain continues overnight with more widespread showers and storms this weekend.

Not all of us will be seeing rain tonight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 PM on Sunday for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, and Pocahontas counties.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM Sunday for the counties shaded in green.
A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM Sunday for the counties shaded in green.(WVVA WEATHER)

After a dry day yesterday, things look to remain unsettled through the rest of the week. Overnight tonight some of us might see some rain before midnight, but we will stay mainly dry overnight. There is a small chance some isolated showers could pop up in the early morning hours, but things will be partly cloudy for most.

Rain will be mostly hit or miss through the evening.
Rain will be mostly hit or miss through the evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see the bulk of the rain as another stationary front stalls over the Great Lakes, bringing us more rounds of rainfall through the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will be around the 80-degree mark, and we can expect pockets of heavier rainfall throughout the afternoon.

Tomorrow will start off a little dry, but after lunch time the rain will be more widespread.
Tomorrow will start off a little dry, but after lunch time the rain will be more widespread.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the weekend things will remain pretty wet. The chance of rain will be the greatest during the day part hours, with lingering showers after the sun goes down. Temperatures though the middle of next week will remain in the upper 70s / low 80s.

Prepare for more rounds of rainfall through the weekend and into next week.
Prepare for more rounds of rainfall through the weekend and into next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

Latest News

Full Forecast (8/5)
Full Forecast (8/5)
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through this weekend.
Localized flooding is possible through the weekend
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Full Forecast (8/4)
Full Forecast (8/4)