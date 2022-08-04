Hit or miss rain continues overnight with more widespread showers and storms this weekend.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 PM on Sunday for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, and Pocahontas counties.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM Sunday for the counties shaded in green. (WVVA WEATHER)

After a dry day yesterday, things look to remain unsettled through the rest of the week. Overnight tonight some of us might see some rain before midnight, but we will stay mainly dry overnight. There is a small chance some isolated showers could pop up in the early morning hours, but things will be partly cloudy for most.

Rain will be mostly hit or miss through the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see the bulk of the rain as another stationary front stalls over the Great Lakes, bringing us more rounds of rainfall through the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will be around the 80-degree mark, and we can expect pockets of heavier rainfall throughout the afternoon.

Tomorrow will start off a little dry, but after lunch time the rain will be more widespread. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the weekend things will remain pretty wet. The chance of rain will be the greatest during the day part hours, with lingering showers after the sun goes down. Temperatures though the middle of next week will remain in the upper 70s / low 80s.

Prepare for more rounds of rainfall through the weekend and into next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

