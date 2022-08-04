Greenbrier County Animal Shelter at critical capacity

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of adoptions.

According to shelter representative Shannon Elmore, the facility is at a critical capacity after an influx of animals over the Summer. While she said the shelter will not turn an animal away, the facility could really use the public’s help right now.

For those who cannot adopt, she said financial donations will go a long way toward helping support the large number of animals the shelter is serving right now.

“Having the public come in and see what we do for these animals and how many animals are really here makes a difference on its own. They see happy animals on social media, but they don’t see where they’re stuck in these kennels all day long.”

She said they could always use additional cleaning supplies and pet food.

The shelter is located at 151 Holiday Lane in Lewisburg. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.