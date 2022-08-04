Beckley VAMC installs new state-of-the-art MRI scanner

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center now has one of the most advanced MRI scanners in the region.

The three-figure machine will significantly decrease wait times for patients, according to the hospital. Doctors say what would take the older scanners 45 minutes to complete can now take less than 15 minutes. It will also diminish issues with patient claustrophobia, which can ruin image results and reduce the need to outsource patients to other facilities for testing.

Andrew Burleson, Imaging Program Administrator at the Beckley VAMC, says the machine uses artificial intelligence, meaning it will continue to learn to work faster in the months to come.

“We can get our patients in quicker and we can diagnose patients’ problems faster, so they have a better outcome,” Burleson shared. “We are radically expanding our processes, so this will be a huge win for our veteran population and basically southern West Virginia.”

The machine was installed in the VA last week. Those in the center’s radiology department say it has already proven to be a game changer in the medical field.

“As a radiologist, it’s all about the picture quality there,” said Beckley VAMC’s Chief Radiologist Nick Treadwell. “Anytime you can increase the throughput, increase the image quality, decrease the news, it increases the accuracy of the interpretation and gets rid of some of the ambiguities of it. It’ll give better healthcare to the patients and better feedback to the referring providers in referring positions.”

