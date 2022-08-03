Students in Greenbrier County will receive free meals again this school year

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students in Greenbrier County will continue to eat at school for free.

Jenny Curry, Child Nutrition Coordinator for Greenbrier County, says the school system is entering its fourth year of the Community Eligibility Provision Program (CEP). The program is derived from the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides free meals to children in high-poverty areas.

All 14 schools in Greenbrier County participate in the CEP program, which allows the school system to feed nearly 5000 students a day.

Curry says it is vital for students to eat regular meals as it can greatly impact their ability to learn and retain new information.

“They need to be ready to come to school, to work, to learn, to concentrate. The teachers see, and research shows they’re ready to sit down, do their work, concentrate and learn if they’re well-fueled for the day.”

Greenbrier County students will return to school on Monday, August 29. They will be provided with three daily meals through the program.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.