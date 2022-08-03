Students in Greenbrier County will receive free meals again this school year

Greenbrier East High School
Greenbrier East High School(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students in Greenbrier County will continue to eat at school for free.

Jenny Curry, Child Nutrition Coordinator for Greenbrier County, says the school system is entering its fourth year of the Community Eligibility Provision Program (CEP). The program is derived from the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides free meals to children in high-poverty areas.

All 14 schools in Greenbrier County participate in the CEP program, which allows the school system to feed nearly 5000 students a day.

Curry says it is vital for students to eat regular meals as it can greatly impact their ability to learn and retain new information.

“They need to be ready to come to school, to work, to learn, to concentrate. The teachers see, and research shows they’re ready to sit down, do their work, concentrate and learn if they’re well-fueled for the day.”

Greenbrier County students will return to school on Monday, August 29. They will be provided with three daily meals through the program.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bluefield Police responded to Wheeling Ave late Tuesday afternoon, after receiving multiple...
Bluefield police respond to drive-by shooting
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Latest News

Katherine Johnson Weekend
Greenbrier Historical Society plans two-day celebration in honor of Katherine Johnson
Greenbrier East High School students collect donations for Kentucky flood victims
Greenbrier East High School students collect donations for Kentucky flood victims
Princeton police cruiser outside Princeton Community Hospital
PCH prepares with active shooter drill
Generic police lights
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County