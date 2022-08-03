Shower/storm chances rise into late week

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides a very isolated shower or storm this evening, we look to stay mainly dry, just warm and a bit muggy into the overnight hours. We’ll be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun & clouds, and out ahead of an incoming cold front, we will grow more unsettled into Thursday afternoon. During the heat of the day and into the early evening, we look to see off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms develop tomorrow. Though severe chances are pretty nil, locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding issues, especially with the surplus of rain we’ve had over the past few weeks. We’ll otherwise be warm & humid with highs in the 80s (some low 90s are possible at lower elevations).

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night, rain will gradually taper with the loss of daytime heat, giving way to some lingering clouds and areas of fog. We’ll stay mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks to bring wider-spread coverage of rounds of showers and thunderstorms, again mainly during the afternoon and evening as a cold front slides into the area.

RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

This front will remain stalled for a bit through the weekend, keeping rain around (on and off) through early next week. While severe storms are not likely, torrential rain could once again lead to rapid rises in creeks, streams, and rivers. We could see high water issues develop (at least locally) in the coming days. Temps will be a bit cooler into the weekend thanks to clouds and rain, topping off in the mid 70s-low 80s Friday-Sunday.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.