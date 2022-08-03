Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

Latest News

FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Matt Shaha's strawberry blonde locks match his mother’s hair perfectly.
Man grows out hair to donate wig to his mom