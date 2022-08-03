Greenbrier East High School students collect donations for Kentucky flood victims

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students with Greenbrier East High School were outside their school on Wednesday collecting items for Kentucky flood victims.

The students were part of the Greenbrier East Senior HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) Class and Caldwell Kidz From the Well. They spent their morning collecting food, toiletries and other items in the effort to lend a helping hand.

One student, Jonathan Ngyuen, says helping those in need is so important, especially after the people of southern West Virginia received aid when they were hit by major flooding in 2016.

“Back in 2016, when we had that flood we got help from everywhere else,” Ngyuen said. “So now, it’s kind of like our turn to return the favor.”

Those who still want to donate items can drop them off at All Construction Inc., located at 149 2nd Street in Caldwell. Bottle water, adult diapers and cleaning supplies are among the most needed items.

