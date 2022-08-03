Greenbrier East High School students collect donations for Kentucky flood victims

Greenbrier East High School students collect donations for Kentucky flood victims
Greenbrier East High School students collect donations for Kentucky flood victims(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students with Greenbrier East High School were outside their school on Wednesday collecting items for Kentucky flood victims.

The students were part of the Greenbrier East Senior HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) Class and Caldwell Kidz From the Well. They spent their morning collecting food, toiletries and other items in the effort to lend a helping hand.

One student, Jonathan Ngyuen, says helping those in need is so important, especially after the people of southern West Virginia received aid when they were hit by major flooding in 2016.

“Back in 2016, when we had that flood we got help from everywhere else,” Ngyuen said. “So now, it’s kind of like our turn to return the favor.”

Those who still want to donate items can drop them off at All Construction Inc., located at 149 2nd Street in Caldwell. Bottle water, adult diapers and cleaning supplies are among the most needed items.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bluefield Police responded to Wheeling Ave late Tuesday afternoon, after receiving multiple...
Bluefield police respond to drive-by shooting
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Latest News

Greenbrier East High School
Students in Greenbrier County will receive free meals again this school year
Katherine Johnson Weekend
Greenbrier Historical Society plans two-day celebration in honor of Katherine Johnson
Princeton police cruiser outside Princeton Community Hospital
PCH prepares with active shooter drill
Generic police lights
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County