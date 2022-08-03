Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’

A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they cashed a $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, William Hicks Jr. works with his brother, Stephen Hicks, and his father, William Hicks Sr., at the family’s garage door repair company.

The brothers said they often ride to work together and sometimes stop for lottery tickets, and last week they bought two tickets at a Speedway gas station in Alexandria.

WAVE reports the $2,000 Loaded ticket matched the numbers needed to hit the game’s top prize worth $500,000.

“I’ll usually scratch one, and he’ll [Stephen Hicks] scratch one,” William Hicks Jr. told lottery officials. “And then Stephen told me we won $500,000. We must have looked at it 40 times and I asked to be pinched a few times.”

The brothers’ father also could not believe the news when they called him.

“I was like, ‘no way,’” William Hicks Sr. said. “They spent the next few minutes trying to convince me.”

Lottery officials said the three men went to lottery headquarters and split the winnings between them, each receiving a check for $118,333.33 after taxes.

Stephen Hicks said he needed tires for his truck but is now looking at just buying a new ride altogether.

William Hicks Jr. told officials he plans to pay his mother’s mortgage and help his grandmother, while his father said he plans to purchase the property he had been renting out his farmhouse.

The Kentucky Lottery said the Speedway store would receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bluefield Police responded to Wheeling Ave late Tuesday afternoon, after receiving multiple...
Bluefield police respond to drive-by shooting
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Clif Moore
Former State Delegate arrested for DUI

Latest News

Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April
An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on...
Stolen dog found 600 miles away, nearly 5 years later
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is charging current and former...
Garland announces charges in Breonna Taylor death
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say