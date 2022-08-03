Daycare director charged with felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old

Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.
Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A daycare director in Mississippi was charged with felony child abuse after a father accused her of abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Flowood police arrested Jenetta Morgan, 58, on July 27. Morgan is the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center, state inspection records confirm.

The father of a 2-year-old told police Morgan physically assaulted the toddler, causing bruises and scratches on her face.

Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000 and she has since been released.

WLBT reached out to the daycare facility but an employee declined to comment.

