County officials seek donations for Bandy flood victims

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, a group of volunteers were joined by lawmakers and members of law enforcement at the bandy community center.

They helped to deliver donated items to those who need them. They were told those needs are changing by the day.

“When it first started it was like maggie we need personal hygiene equipment, we need cleaning supplies and we need water. As the week progressed they needed shovels. Shovels to shovel the mud out of their homes.”

Clothes and hygiene items remain among the top items sought by flood victims. If you would like to donate, you can call the Bandy Community Center at (276) 945-5355.

