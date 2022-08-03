County officials seek donations for Bandy flood victims

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, a group of volunteers were joined by lawmakers and members of law enforcement at the bandy community center.

They helped to deliver donated items to those who need them. They were told those needs are changing by the day.

Clothes and hygiene items remain among the top items sought by flood victims. If you would like to donate, you can call the Bandy Community Center at (276) 945-5355.

