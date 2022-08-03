Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He briefly ended his isolation last week before testing positive again.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said Wednesday.

The White House update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden “continues to feel well,” though he is still experiencing an occasional cough.

All his vital signs are good, including oxygen saturation, and he is continuing to isolate, working from the official residence and taking precautions not to expose anyone else to the virus, O’Connor said.

After having tested negative last week, the president tested positive again Saturday and has experienced the return of some symptoms.

Biden is expected to speak about reproductive health care in a virtual meeting with an interagency task force Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

Latest News

FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Matt Shaha's strawberry blonde locks match his mother’s hair perfectly.
Man grows out hair to donate wig to his mom