Southwest Airlines flight credits will no longer expire

Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.
Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines said its flight credits to customers will no longer have an expiration date.

The airline announced the move last month, saying it’s a “first-of-its-kind policy” with such credits no longer expiring and allowing passengers to reschedule their travel plans.

“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel,” said Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan.

According to Southwest, starting July 28, customers will see a placeholder expiration date of December 31, 2040, on valid flight credits. Later this year, that date will just be eliminated as the airline said it would continue to update its internal system.

“While other airlines eliminate benefits and value, we’re enhancing our experience again,” said Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President Ryan Green.

Southwest Airlines said it has also eliminated change or cancellation fees along with offering two free checked bags.

“Introducing this change in our policy is part of a massive effort to improve the things that are most important to our customers,” said Southwest Airlines Vice President of Customer Experience and Engagement Tony Roach.

