Some storms this morning will lead to a dry afternoon

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We’re going to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms through the later parts of the morning. Things look to end around lunchtime where we will start to see party cloudy skies. We could still see an isolated popup shower though the afternoon.

The chance of rain will diminish though the day.
Things overnight will be sitting in the mid 60s once again as we see partly cloudy skies though the evening.

Tonight, things will be dry
This will be a wonderful transition into Wednesday where we will see dry conditions though the whole day.

Things will be very dry on Wednesday
Looking ahead, more rain will move into the area after Wednesday as we see the chance of rain increase.

