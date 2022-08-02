Sergeant dead, 1 deputy released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in N.C.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman was shot and later died at the hospital after him and two other deputies attempted to serve a warrant.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A sergeant in North Carolina was killed and a deputy was released from the hospital following Monday’s standoff in Wayne County.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman passed away at ECU Health Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

WITN reports the sergeant was one of three injured while attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers on suspect, Jourdan Hamilton.

Jourdan Hamilton
Jourdan Hamilton(Wayne County Sheriff's Office/WITN)

After a 10-hour standoff, deputies said the SWAT team found the 23-year-old man dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Before 2:00 p.m., Deputy Alexander Torres was released from the Greenville area hospital. The 27-year-old deputy was escorted by nearly two dozen law enforcement vehicles.

Deputy Alexander Torres was released from ECU Health Medical center Tuesday afternoon.
Deputy Alexander Torres was released from ECU Health Medical center Tuesday afternoon.(WITN)

Corporal Andrew Cox, 37, was in stable condition at ECU Health, according to authorities.

Sgt. Fishman worked as a deputy since December 2010, and before that was an officer in Mount Olive.

Cox been with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office since June of 2020, coming from the Goldsboro Police Department, while Tores been a deputy since June of 2018. Before working with Wayne County, he was also employed by Mount Olive police.

A news release said Sheriff Larry Pierce thanked each officer and first responders for their support and asked for prayers for the families involved during this difficult time.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Sgt. Fishman.

“Last night and this morning I talked with Sheriff Pierce and I extend my deepest sympathy and gratitude to the Fishman family for Matthew’s life, courage, and service to the people of his county and state,” the governor said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

