Rain continues to hinder Theatre West Virginia performances

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - From dealing with heavy rain to quarantining due to COVID-19, the 62nd Summer Season of Theatre West Virginia (TWV) hasn’t been an easy one.

The theatre group is kicking off its last string of performances of the season, but rain later this week may force some cancellations. Instead of waiting for the weekend, the theatre is encouraging people to see tonight’s, Tuesday, and tomorrow’s, Wednesday, showing of “Wizard of Oz.”

General Manager of Theatre West Virginia Scott Hill says, although it’s been a tough year, TWV will continue to persevere.

“Theatre West Virginia is theatre outside,” he said. “That in itself is a set of problems, but it’s also a unique opportunity to overcome obstacles, and so that’s what we’ve been doing all year long is overcoming obstacles. We’ve overcome them, for, well 62, years, so this year isn’t an exception. We’ll do the best we can, and we appreciate everybody’s support.”

Tickets purchased in advance for later this week will be honored tonight and Wednesday. The performances will be held at the Cliffside Ampitheatre in Grandview.

