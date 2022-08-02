Rain chances drop, while temperatures rise into Wednesday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We look mainly dry tonight, as a frontal boundary pushes out of our area and high pressure takes control for a bit. We’ll see passing clouds and patchy fog but should otherwise stay quiet with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower or t-storm during the afternoon. Most will stay rain-free into midweek. We’ll be warmer though and still a bit muggy, with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Wednesday night looks partly cloudy and mainly dry again with lows in the 60s.

SCATTERED SHOWERS/T-STORMS THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

As another frontal system starts to head our way late week, we’ll start to grow unsettled again. We could see some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. While severe weather doesn’t look likely, a few heavy downpours could still be possible. High temps will be in the 80s and low 90s again Thursday afternoon.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Wider-spread rounds of rain look likely as we move into Friday and the weekend, as a cold front comes in and stalls for a while across our area. Once again, FLOODING ISSUES will be the main concern during this time period thanks to occasional torrential rain in showers/t-storms. High temps will be a bit closer to normal, in the upper 70s-low 80s through this weekend.

RAIN THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

