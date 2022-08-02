Rain chances drop, while temperatures rise into Wednesday
Rain returns by the end of the work week
We look mainly dry tonight, as a frontal boundary pushes out of our area and high pressure takes control for a bit. We’ll see passing clouds and patchy fog but should otherwise stay quiet with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower or t-storm during the afternoon. Most will stay rain-free into midweek. We’ll be warmer though and still a bit muggy, with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Wednesday night looks partly cloudy and mainly dry again with lows in the 60s.
As another frontal system starts to head our way late week, we’ll start to grow unsettled again. We could see some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. While severe weather doesn’t look likely, a few heavy downpours could still be possible. High temps will be in the 80s and low 90s again Thursday afternoon.
Wider-spread rounds of rain look likely as we move into Friday and the weekend, as a cold front comes in and stalls for a while across our area. Once again, FLOODING ISSUES will be the main concern during this time period thanks to occasional torrential rain in showers/t-storms. High temps will be a bit closer to normal, in the upper 70s-low 80s through this weekend.
STAY TUNED!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.