In Focus: Putting a spotlight on the Red Hill Farms Wedding and Event Venue

The Red Hill Farms Wedding and Event Venue
By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this edition of In Focus, we are putting the spotlight on a wedding venue in Virginia.

The Red Hill Farms Wedding and Event Venue is located in Fancy Gap, Va. off of I-77 South in Carroll County.

A husband and wife built the venue from the ground up. Now, their dream is to make other couples wedding dreams come true.

Regina Agnew, co-owner of the wedding venue, said “To me, I thought weddings aren’t just about the bride and groom. I thought about mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and sisters who have to be there. They don’t get to experience it if they’re so busy, so I try to decorate as much as I can”

For more information about the venue, you can visit their website, or their Facebook page.

