Congresswoman Carol Miller tours site of new Herbert Hoover High School

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A work in progress is almost complete, after Herbert Hoover High School has been under construction for several years.

The rebuild comes after the school had to be torn down following deadly and destructive flooding in 2016.

Not only did students have to make the abrupt switch to learn at home, but the estimated damage came out to be more than $12 million in repairs for the high school.

However, construction is almost complete.

Congresswoman Carol Miller toured the new school Tuesday, where construction is well underway.

Once it’s completed, we’re told students will be safe from any future flooding.

“For centuries, people have built in the lowest level. And with the increase of the rain happening at this time, we have to be mindful of where we put things. And this is a good example of a well-thought out plan,” Miller said.

The new school is in the Givens Fork area between the Elkview exit of Interstate 79 and U.S. 119.

Construction is expected to wrap up by fall 2023.

