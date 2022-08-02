City of Beckley to initiate Hometown Heroes Banner Program

City of Beckley Hometown Heroes Banner program
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley is joining other communities in southern West Virginia by highlighting its heroes. The city is initiating a Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

According to Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, the banners will be placed on light posts around Shoemaker Square and the Courthouse square. They will honor past and present members of the Armed Forces from Beckley or Raleigh County. Each banner will feature the individual’s name, branch of service, credentials and photo.

“We love to celebrate our veterans in this area,” Moorefield said. “They’re so important, and I think it’s great that we are able to celebrate them on a banner that will be here for a few years...”

The cost of each banner is $70, and applications are due by Monday, August 15. Families need to complete the application form, which can be found on the city’s website at www.beckley.org, in person at City Hall or the Youth Museum, or by calling 304-256-1776.

The city hopes to have the banners displayed before Veteran’s Day on November 11.

