W.Va. to receive $400 million after W.Va. cities, counties settle with major opioid distributors

(wvir)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A landmark settlement has been reached in litigation against the nation’s “Big Three” opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

According to the lawyers of W.Va. cities and counties suing the distributors, the ‘record setting deal’ is for $400 million over 12 years.

Cities and counties accused the distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic in West Virginia by creating a pipeline of pills into the region.

In the past two years, the state has settled claims against manufacturers and related parties totaling $296,531,000:

  • Overall amount secured thus far from opioid manufacturers & related parties ($296,531,000):
    McKinsey -- $10,000,000
    Endo -- $26,000,000
    Johnson & Johnson -- $99,000,000
    Teva, Allergan -- $161,531,000
  • Other outstanding cases pending in bankruptcy:
    Purdue
    Mallinckrodt

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released the following statement about the settlement:

“I’m happy to see the judicial system work as it should by benefiting West Virginia communities that have been hit hard by opioid abuse,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This settlement, along with other settlements from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia. I’ve always said that at the end of the day, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people.”

“We’re not done yet,” the Attorney General said. “We will continue to fight to get the best results for the people of West Virginia and the funding needed to help combat the scourge created by this epidemic.”

This is a developing story.

