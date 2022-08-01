Welch Coalfield Expressway project set for 2026 completion

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va.’s newest major highway is under construction as of Monday. Gov. Justice (R-WV) joined Division of Highway leaders in a groundbreaking ceremony near McDowell County’s Federal Correction Institution Monday morning.

The $147 million dollar project is set to connect the City of Welch, a historically under-served area, with the state’s Coalfield Expressway.

“This needs to be absolutely completed, and this is another big big linchpin project to make it, to have it completed,” said Justice.

“Just the local impact -- the convenience, the time-saving, the impacts it’ll have on people’s lives here in McDowell County is immeasurable,” said Jimmy Wriston, Commissioner of W.Va.’s Division of Highways.

As of Monday, completion is set for 2026. Justice’s office added there are future plans to connect the highway system with parts of Pineville and Twin Falls.

