We will see rain again today, but a dry up is on the way.
Temperatures will be in the 70s today.
Today we will see more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The greatest chance for thunderstorms will be in the morning / early afternoon. We look to dry up a little bit by the late afternoon, before even more rain moves in overnight. Flooding is once again a possibility as a lot of us are under a slight risk for excessive rainfall.
Tonight, temps will be in the mid 60s and we could see even more showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight. Things will be soggy again tomorrow morning.
We do have a marginal severe threat in the extreme western parts of our area and throughout the day that could creep a little further into our area.
Tomorrow things will be more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Looking ahead though, we’re going to stay mostly dry on Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower.
