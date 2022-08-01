We will see rain again today, but a dry up is on the way.

Temperatures will be in the 70s today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today we will see more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The greatest chance for thunderstorms will be in the morning / early afternoon. We look to dry up a little bit by the late afternoon, before even more rain moves in overnight. Flooding is once again a possibility as a lot of us are under a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, temps will be in the mid 60s and we could see even more showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight. Things will be soggy again tomorrow morning.

Showers and thunderstorms return overnight as a system moves into Kentucky
Showers and thunderstorms return overnight as a system moves into Kentucky(WVVA WEATHER)

We do have a marginal severe threat in the extreme western parts of our area and throughout the day that could creep a little further into our area.

Most of the severe weather will be contained to our west, though there is always the potential...
Most of the severe weather will be contained to our west, though there is always the potential that could change.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow things will be more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Looking ahead though, we’re going to stay mostly dry on Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported in Jumping Branch Friday evening.
‘Dispute over land, river’ leads to man’s death
Richlands Football summer practice
Richlands begins prep for 2022 season
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
I-81
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
Timothy Roy McDonald
Elkins arson suspect found at Holiday Inn

Latest News

MOWING FORECAST
A wet start to the work week is in store
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Isolated showers in the morning will lead to more widespread rain by the afternoon.
After a break from the rain, things will get soggy again tomorrow.
DRIER WEATHER MOVES IN SATURDAY
Scattered showers/storms on tap through sundown; a drier Saturday on the way