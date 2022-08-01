We will see rain again today, but a dry up is on the way.

Today we will see more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The greatest chance for thunderstorms will be in the morning / early afternoon. We look to dry up a little bit by the late afternoon, before even more rain moves in overnight. Flooding is once again a possibility as a lot of us are under a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, temps will be in the mid 60s and we could see even more showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight. Things will be soggy again tomorrow morning.

Showers and thunderstorms return overnight as a system moves into Kentucky (WVVA WEATHER)

We do have a marginal severe threat in the extreme western parts of our area and throughout the day that could creep a little further into our area.

Most of the severe weather will be contained to our west, though there is always the potential that could change. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow things will be more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Looking ahead though, we’re going to stay mostly dry on Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower.

