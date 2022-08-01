Heavy downpours possible overnight-early Tuesday; drying out for a bit after that

FLOOD WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Pocahontas, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Fayette and Buchanan counties until 8AM Tuesday (8/2/2022).

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, as another disturbance approaches our area, we’ll see increasing clouds, and eventually more rain. Up until midnight, look pretty quiet, just muggy. Low temps will drop into the 60s overnight.

RAIN RETURNS OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

After midnight and in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday especially, more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected. While severe storms look unlikely, TORRENTIAL RAIN will be possible, and flooding could be realized in some areas during the early morning! Please stay weather aware!

RAIN TAPERS DURING TUESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides a few lingering isolated showers/t-storms, the afternoon looks much drier Tuesday, with highs in the 70s and low 80s and more breaks of sunshine. Tuesday night looks partly cloudy and mild with lows again in the 60s.

RAIN RETURNS AGAIN LATE WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday WILL FINALLY BRING SOME MORE DRY WEATHER, with warmer temps in the 80s, sunshine, and lower humidity. Our next frontal system looks to bring a renewed chance of showers/t-storms Thursday evening-Friday....stay tuned!

