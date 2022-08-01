Greenbrier Historical Society rededicates 1834 Law Library for public use

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Historical Society has added a new story to the 1834 Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia Law Library and Study building, also known as the “Pink Library.” On Monday, August 1, the 191st Anniversary of the date that the Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia first met in Lewisburg, the library was rededicated for public use.

The building has had many uses over the last 188 years, but, most recently, it was utilized by students of New River Community and Technical College.

Now the Pink Library will be used for exhibits of history.

“This particular building is such a huge part of our history,” shared President of the Greenbrier Historical Society Board of Directors Janice Cooley. “So for us to be able to take over this library and all of the history that is represented then and today...we are so excited to be able to have it.”

Monday’s celebration was attended by many notable guests, including Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, the Honorable John A. Hutchinson, who served as the principal speaker.

The Greenbrier Historical Society said following this soft opening, they will begin work on restoring the historic structure by accomplishing some additional and critical maintenance.

