Gov. Justice voices displeasure with special session outcome

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - The W.Va. Legislature’s special session called by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) appears to have been a bust.

Last week, lawmakers did not agree on a cut to the state’s income tax, or a push to ban abortion. The House of Delegates has not agreed to changes made to the Senate-approved abortion legislation, and the Senate rejected Justice’s proposal to cut state income tax by 10%.

Originally, the tax cut was the only item on the special session agenda.

“We could be putting 254 million dollars back in the pockets of our people,” said Justice. “And not only that, what would that do to be stimulating our economy even more today?”

Legislators remain on-call to resume the session.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.