Fruits of Labor Cafe dedicates new Beckley location

Fruits of Labor Cafe dedicates new Beckley location
Fruits of Labor Cafe dedicates new Beckley location(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today in Beckley, Fruits of Labor dedicated the building of its third cafe. Two other locations were opened within the last year, one in Alderson and the other in Montgomery, under the leadership of its president, Tammy Jordan.

The Beckley cafe is housed in the old Zen’s Cafe space on Neville Street. While it will offer fresh baked goods and other treats, state leaders say its impact is far more important. The cafe also offers a culinary recovery program for those battling substance abuse.

“We need to find successful programs, and this one is a successful program,” stated United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va), who attended Monday’s event. “This helps people get out of the criminal system. I think its got a win-win. Plus, look what it does for the community. It brightens up this part of Beckley, and it’s actually a very beautiful building.”

Fruits of Labor Cafe plans to fully open to the public later this month.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported in Jumping Branch Friday evening.
‘Dispute over land, river’ leads to man’s death
Richlands Football summer practice
Richlands begins prep for 2022 season
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
I-81
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
Timothy Roy McDonald
Elkins arson suspect found at Holiday Inn

Latest News

Flood damage along Longfork Road in Virgie
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
Kentucky has been devastated by recent floods.
Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance to Ky. flood victims
Lewisburg's Pink Library
Greenbrier Historical Society rededicates 1834 Law Library for public use
Communities of Healing
Communities of Healing celebrates program graduates