Fruits of Labor Cafe dedicates new Beckley location

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today in Beckley, Fruits of Labor dedicated the building of its third cafe. Two other locations were opened within the last year, one in Alderson and the other in Montgomery, under the leadership of its president, Tammy Jordan.

The Beckley cafe is housed in the old Zen’s Cafe space on Neville Street. While it will offer fresh baked goods and other treats, state leaders say its impact is far more important. The cafe also offers a culinary recovery program for those battling substance abuse.

“We need to find successful programs, and this one is a successful program,” stated United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va), who attended Monday’s event. “This helps people get out of the criminal system. I think its got a win-win. Plus, look what it does for the community. It brightens up this part of Beckley, and it’s actually a very beautiful building.”

Fruits of Labor Cafe plans to fully open to the public later this month.

