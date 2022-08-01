Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out.

At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood.

Several rescues had to take place along the road.

One of those rescued was Rhonda who said she heard her neighbor screaming to get out of the house, and that’s when she noticed water pouring into her home.

“And he said, ‘No Mamaw you have to get up and get dressed and leave or you’re going to die,’” said Rhonda.

With the help of a neighbor, she waded through chest deep water while being hit in the head with objects rushing by her.

The two were able to make it to a hillside behind the house and walk safely to the neighbor’s home.

Rhonda says she feels uncomfortable and unsafe whenever it rains at night. She’s been staying with a relative.

Flooding along Longfork Road in Virgie, Ky

Rain hit the area yet again Sunday night and Monday morning, undoing some of the neighbors’ work over the weekend.

Many in the community were without power for several days.

People in the area say it went out Wednesday night, came back Sunday but they lost it again Monday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews were in the area during the weekend to fix a failed culvert.

Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones says he was out with FEMA on Monday morning, surveying and documenting damage in Virgie.

