Communities of Healing celebrates program graduates

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Graduates of the Communities of Healing program were celebrated on Monday, August 1.

The program was founded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), which provided three years’ worth of funding for businesses to train and employ individuals in recovery from substance abuse. The program includes a partnership group involving Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board and the West Virginia Hive.

Cassandra Lawson, Senior Project Specialist for Region 4, shared the importance of highlighting these successes.

“It’s helping folks who felt as though they are maybe not worthy of society anymore, you know. It’s offering them a way to not only find value in theirself but to reconnect with their neighbors and their community. That’s really the true essence of a community, so coming together and celebrating these successes is important.”

While Monday was a celebration of the new graduates, it was also a welcoming ceremony for the new cohort of businesses accepted into the program. New participants are welcomed into the program every six months.

