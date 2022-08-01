Bluefield, Va. shooting club hosts fourth annual Glock competition

This weekend Triangle Sportsman's Club hosted its fourth annual outdoor shooting match.
This weekend Triangle Sportsman's Club hosted its fourth annual outdoor shooting match.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Triangle Sportsman’s Club hosted its fourth annual Glock-sponsored outdoor shooting match this past weekend.

The event’s third iteration in 2021 was recognized Friday morning as the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation’s “Outdoor Match of the Year.”

Rain over the weekend served as a small hurdle, giving a slightly lower turnout compared to previous years. Given the circumstances however, the club’s president said he’s more than happy with how the 2022 event turned out.

“We fought COVID and an ammo shortage, and this year we were fighting COVID and an ammo shortage, and the weather,” said Tony Graham, President of Triangle Sportsman’s Club.

This year’s event was the club’s fourth time hosting such a competition, and Graham said they plan to continue for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported in Jumping Branch Friday evening.
‘Dispute over land, river’ leads to man’s death
I-81
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
A former St. Francis De Sales priest has been arrested in Pennsylvania for sexually assaulting...
Former Beckley priest charged with sexual assault of a minor in Pennsylvania
Richlands Football summer practice
Richlands begins prep for 2022 season

Latest News

Monroe County Commission holds Special Session
Monroe County Commission holds Special Session
Flood Safety Tips
Flood safety tips on the road
West Virginia legislators struggle for progress amidst special session over abortion law
West Virginia legislators struggle for progress amidst special session over abortion law
Shooting reported in Jumping Branch Friday evening.
‘Dispute over land, river’ leads to man’s death