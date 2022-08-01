Bluefield, Va. shooting club hosts fourth annual Glock competition

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Triangle Sportsman’s Club hosted its fourth annual Glock-sponsored outdoor shooting match this past weekend.

The event’s third iteration in 2021 was recognized Friday morning as the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation’s “Outdoor Match of the Year.”

Rain over the weekend served as a small hurdle, giving a slightly lower turnout compared to previous years. Given the circumstances however, the club’s president said he’s more than happy with how the 2022 event turned out.

“We fought COVID and an ammo shortage, and this year we were fighting COVID and an ammo shortage, and the weather,” said Tony Graham, President of Triangle Sportsman’s Club.

This year’s event was the club’s fourth time hosting such a competition, and Graham said they plan to continue for years to come.

