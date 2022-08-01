Best wishes to WVVA’s sports director, Hannah Howard!

We look back on Howard’s time at WVVA
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After two years in the Two Virginias, our team bids farewell to Hannah Howard.

Starting as a general assignment reporter at WVVA, Howard would work her way up to weekend anchor, producer and eventually sports director.

Covering the best of the best that both West Virginia and Virginia have to offer with sports highlights near and far.

We took some time last Friday to look at some Hannah’s own highlights. Watch above.

Thank you Hannah for all your contributions to our newsroom.

You join a legion of phenomenal sports directors, you pushed the needle forward for women in sports and you certainly inspired the next generation.

We wish you all the best and know you will continue to do great things.

