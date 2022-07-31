A wet start to the work week is in store

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

For the rest of our evening, we look rather unsettled, with on and off showers and thunderstorms. As of now, severe weather is not looking likely (a better chance of that is to our southwest), but locally heavy rainfall will still be possible.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Our area is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall through the evening, and into our Monday. Stay weather aware! Localized flooding issues could result, especially because we had so much rain last week.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, besides occasional showers/t-storms, we look to see lingering clouds and areas of fog. Lows will be mild, in the 60s.

AN UNSETTLED START TO THE WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring similar conditions; we’ll be warm, muggy, and stormy at times with on and off rain through the day. Once again, FLOODING will remain a concern with any torrential rainfall we get. Highs Monday will top off in the mid to upper 70s for most. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms persist on and off through Monday evening and into early Tuesday. Lows tomorrow night will again hit the 60s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more isolated showers/storms will be possible Tuesday, but by Tuesday night-Wednesday we should be drying out as high pressure starts to take control.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to get a break into midweek with plenty of sunshine and less humidity...but the trend won’t last long!

Another frontal system will approach us at the end of the work week...stay tuned!

