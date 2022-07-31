DONATE: Help victims of deadly Kentucky flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Gleaning For The World will host a collection for the victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding. The collection will be at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg Thursday and Friday, August 4 & 5. Each day the collection will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Click here to donate via God’s Pit Crew.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday the death toll has risen to at least 35 across four counties, including four children. He said the number of missing is in the hundreds.

He said more than 12,000 people are still without power, but that’s down from over 24,000 at the peak of the flooding.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Beshear said Friday morning President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties.

