W.Va. National Guard responds to Ky. disaster relief

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A multi-state effort to help the people of Eastern Kentucky with emergency flood rescues included the West Virginia National Guard.

Their help was called on by Gov. Bashear to help with emergency response.

Curtis Peaytt is a critical care flight paramedic through the West Virginia National Guard. He flew over disaster areas in Eastern Kentucky searching for people waving their hands and needing rescued.

“Yesterday was more the high water, there was high water rescues some were off of roof tops and some were off of porches,” said Peaytt.

Over the past two days, the West Virginia National Guard handled 19 rescues of people in the Bluegrass State including children as young as 5 years old.

“We could see the water was touching the gutters and we were flying past and just happened to see them out of a whole in the trees waving us down,” said Peaytt.

He says they hoisted three up to a helicopter and he went back.

“I went back down and got their dogs as well,” said Peaytt.

As the water receded Peaytt said victims’ need for rescue changed.

Today’s rescues the water had receded mostly so it was more people that were just stranded powerless or had been without their basic needs for a few days,” said Peaytt.

The West Virginia Guard will continue rescue calls and medical calls, dropping water or supplies if need be.

“I think everyone down here has made a difference there is countless rescue crews down here right now still looking still trying to help everybody,” said Peaytt.

Gov. Bashear requested emergency help from the West Virginia Guard through a FEMA program. That request was approved by Gov. Justice. West Virginia crews will be in Kentucky for the next few days as long as they are needed.

